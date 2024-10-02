Despite Game 1 loss, Orioles fans are feeling electric

The Orioles may have lost their first Wild Card game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night, but that’s not keeping fans from getting excited about the prospects for the team now and into the future.

This is the first time since 1997 that the Orioles have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

“It's been a long time coming from my entire adulthood. It's been a hardship,” said Danny Baylus, a long-time fan, who took the day off work to come to the game with his wife and best friend.

Just a few years ago, the Birds racked up 110 losses, but now it seems like they are perennial playoff contenders.

Manager Brandon Hyde said he’s trying to take it all in stride and keep cool.

“You trust your preparation and how much work you put in and experiences that you've had,” he said. “Then you trust the people around you when you have three seconds to make a decision. But it is about staying relaxed and calm in the moment. And it's really enjoyable.”

The Orioles dropped the first game of three against the Royals 1-0.

Pitching ace Corbin Burnes gave up five hits through eight innings, a formidable start. But, Kansas City kept the Orioles’ bats quiet and, despite multiple chances to score, the team couldn’t get a man over home plate.

The Orioles must win Wednesday though to keep their season alive against the Royals. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30.