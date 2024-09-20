What's happening with the Orioles and Ravens?
1 of 2 — Giants Orioles Baseball
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson celebrates after hitting a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP / AP
2 of 2 — Raiders Ravens Football
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/AP / FR67404 AP
Baltimore sports teams struggled in recently weeks. But for the Orioles, maybe the magic is back. Yesterday, Anthony Santander’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Orioles to a victory over the San Francisco Giants. The win snapped a three-game losing streak and was only the 4th time the O’s won in their last 12 games.
The O's face the Detroit Tigers for the first installment of a three-game series tonight at the Yard.
Jon Meoli is the Orioles Columnist for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner.
The Raven's slow start to the NFL season is also a cause of concern for Baltimore sports fans. Jonas Shaffer, the Banner's Ravens beat reporter, joins us to discuss the latest.