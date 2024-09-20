© 2024 WYPR
What's happening with the Orioles and Ravens?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 20, 2024 at 12:02 PM EDT
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson celebrates after hitting a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP / AP
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/AP / FR67404 AP

Baltimore sports teams struggled in recently weeks. But for the Orioles, maybe the magic is back. Yesterday, Anthony Santander’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Orioles to a victory over the San Francisco Giants. The win snapped a three-game losing streak and was only the 4th time the O’s won in their last 12 games.

The O's face the Detroit Tigers for the first installment of a three-game series tonight at the Yard.

Jon Meoli is the Orioles Columnist for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner.

The Raven's slow start to the NFL season is also a cause of concern for Baltimore sports fans. Jonas Shaffer, the Banner's Ravens beat reporter, joins us to discuss the latest.

Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsSportsBaltimore OriolesBaltimore Ravens
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes