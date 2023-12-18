Maryland and Baltimore Orioles finalize new lease agreement for Camden Yards

The state of Maryland and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a lease agreement Monday that ensures the team will stay at Camden Yards for 15 years - or even longer. The state Board of Public Works approved the deal hours after the Maryland Stadium Authority gave its OK in the morning.

The Orioles will stay at Camden Yards for the next 15 seasons, which could extend to 30 if the team reaches deals on developing the land around the stadium. There are also options to go up to 50 years too, reports the Baltimore Banner. The Orioles current lease at the stadium expires at the end of the year, and Monday’s votes wrapped a year of negotiations that didn’t always go in a straight line.

There was a noted sense of relief in Governor Wes Moore’s words at a press conference right before the Board of Public Works met. “I want to say something that I’ve been waiting to say for a long time…Baltimore, the deal is done,” Moore told the room. State treasurer Dereck Davis, who like the Governor sits on the Board of Public Works, said the state government couldn’t let the current lease deal expire without a new one in place.

“You can’t take it for granted that this was going to get done,” said Davis. “Or that (the Orioles) didn’t have options. There’s always options.” He noted that the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals - the two closest NBA and NHL teams to Baltimore - just last week announced a deal to move to a new arena across the Potomac River in Alexandria, Virginia, leaving the Capital One Arena in downtown DC, which each team has called home since 1997. The city of Nashville is courting Major League teams to relocate to Tennessee, and the new Camden Yards lease looks like it will take the Orioles off the list of potential free agents.

