“It was completely avoidable,” say NAACP leaders of fire that scorched near its headquarters

The NAACP of Baltimore is blaming city officials for negligence that led to a fire Thursday which destroyed two buildings attached to its headquarters in Charles Village. Shortly before 2:30 in the afternoon, visible flames could be seen streaming from the windows at 2 West 26th Street on Charles Avenue.

At a press conference Friday, Reverend Kobi Little, president of the NAACP Baltimore Chapter, stood in front of the charred block of four rowhomes detailing his experience. “I was standing outside when I noticed billows of black smoke coming from the building,” said Little.

“I ran inside and evacuated our staff. By the time I came back outside, 4 West [26th Street] was on fire. Had the Baltimore Fire Department not been here in what seemed like record time, our building would have been a blaze as well.”

Besides that compliment for the Baltimore Fire Department, Little criticized city agencies for their inaction. He said that he, and area residents, have raised concerns about the vacant building and illegal dumping to city leadership but have not seen any meaningful action. He called on Alice Kennedy, housing commissioner and Jason Hessler, a deputy commissioner, to resign.

“I'm deeply saddened,” said Little. “I'm very angry because this did not have to happen. Kennedy and Hessler did not take action to prevent this tragedy. I told Jason the problem with 2 West is so bad that there is a tree growing out of the steps. Jason came and told me ‘sir, that's not a tree. That's a weed.’ That was the city's response to this problem.“

Wambui Kamau / WYPR Little said he has received lackluster responses from city officials when he pointed out problems with 2 West, where the fire originated. He said the tree pictured was described as a “weed’ by a DHCD deputy commissioner.

In a statement, the Department of Housing and Community Development blamed the private landlord that owns the building which caught fire:

“Baltimore City government has repeatedly sought to address issues at 2 W 26th Street within the confines of our authority under the law. The vast majority of the remaining vacants in Baltimore City are privately owned, including 2 W 26th St. Due to ongoing issues with this property, we have already begun the receivership process. Since 2020, we have decreased the number of vacant buildings from 16,431 to 13,818, the lowest in decades.“

Little also challenged Mayor Brandon Scott.

“It's time for Mayor Brandon Scott to get the job done. I sent the mayor a text message yesterday along with a picture of this building fully engulfed. He has never called me. He has never come here to see what has happened. Mayor step up or step aside.”

In a statement, Scott responded:

“This was such an unfortunate incident, and we take the broader issue of vacants very seriously. Yesterday, after learning about the fire, I dispatched the Deputy Housing Commissioner for Code Enforcement to the site directly to speak with Reverend Little to see what they needed in the immediate and moving forward. We’ve been tackling vacant properties with our partners across the city — because while we currently have the lowest number of vacants in Baltimore in decades — we still know the system has to move faster to legally allow us to address many of them. We invite Reverend Little and the NAACP to be a part of that work.”

Besides the city, Little also blamed the neighboring Public Storage facility.

“Public Storage has for years failed to be a good corporate citizen,” said Little. “[It has not] provided adequate facilities for the disposal of items. The tenants of Public Storage have been dumping in this alley, on our property and in trash cans belonging to the residents of this neighborhood.“

Jeanisse, a property manager who declined to give her surname, has been working at that Public Storage for the past month. She strongly disagreed with Little’s comments.

“I don't know how we are bad neighbors,” she said. “I personally went out there to clean up. And the next thing it was the same trash. We have vendors that pick up whether we have trash on our side.”

Wambui Kamau / WYPR Left: A resident (who did not want to be credited for the photo) sent WYPR this photo showing how Morton Alley normally looks.

Right: City officials cleaned Morton early Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 when responding to the fire at 2 West 26th Street.

The NAACP says a long-term solution is needed. They are fundraising to offset repairs costing thousands of dollars. Leaders told reporters they were planning to distribute masks, test kits and hand sanitizers ahead of another COVID-19 wave.

“If we address issues with the city, and it takes repeated attempts to get them to take action on numerous issues, then the leadership is smug and arrogant, then God help us all.”

WYPR Reporter Emily Hofsteader contributed this article.