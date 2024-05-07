Nick Mosby says he is pedaling Baltimore City Council forward

Early voting is underway for Maryland’s May 14th primary election. Incumbent Nick Mosby is among the contenders for the Democratic nomination for Baltimore City Council President. He began his political career as a Councilman, served as a Delegate in Annapolis, and is now seeking a second term as City Council President.

But beyond his political pursuits, there's something about Mosby most don’t know: he's an avid bike rider. "I picked it up during COVID. I did all types of crazy stuff, one of the biggest rides I had was from the Baltimore Inner Harbor to downtown Annapolis and back. It's like 63 miles. It was fun. It's a way to look at the city in a different perspective than in a car or even by foot,” Mosby shared during an interview at City Hall.

During the last election cycle, Mosby rode to victory with 40% of the vote. While he holds an advantage due to name recognition, those odds are not necessarily in his favor. He faces tough competition from Councilman Zeke Cohen and former Councilwoman Shannon Sneed.

Yet, he remains confident in his abilities, citing his track record of leadership. "When you look at my resume, compared to my competitors in this race, theirs pales in comparison to mine. Even if you combine their resumes and experience," Mosby asserted.

He claims several legislative feats such as keeping the Preakness at Pimlico, and local control of the Baltimore Police Department, which the general assembly passed. While representatives from the Mayor’s Office and Councilmember Mark Conway, who chairs the Public Safety and Government Operations Committee testified, the witness list does not show Mosby’s testimony, written or otherwise. As for Inclusionary Housing, the bill’s lead sponsor concurred that Mosby played a pivotal role.

“The council president is correct in that it was initially his topic,” said Councilwoman Odette Ramos. “He asked me to take it on. But I wrote the bill with lots of help from a lot of people and also added the tax credit bill eventually. We could not have done this without the huge team effort that this was. I definitely appreciate the council president's confidence in knowing that I could do the work.”

While Mosby highlights his accomplishments in office, his candidacy has not been without controversy. Recent reports about his personal and campaign finances have raised questions among voters. Suspicions about his public integrity surfaced during a debate on WYPR’s Midday.

“Sometimes people grew up in situations where we don't have trust fund accounts,” said Mosby in response to concerns about his fiscal responsibility. “We don't have access to certain things in life. I grew up in a three bedroom house with six women. I was the first person in my family to graduate from college,” he said impassionately.

Amidst the challenges, Mosby's campaign has received an endorsement from Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins, Chair of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland. Wilkins highlighted Mosby's track record of leadership and collaboration.

"I am proud to endorse my friend and former House colleague in his re-election for City Council President," said Wilkins in a statement. "His lived experiences, his perseverance, his compassion for the communities he serves, his positive relationships with Annapolis, and the lessons he brought from our halls in the General Assembly to the chambers of City Hall make him stand out as the clear choice for the citizens of Baltimore.”

Lost footage: Last weekend, I enjoyed knocking doors with our City Council President Nick Mosby Family, friends and neighbors please join me in re-electing City Council President Nick Mosby pic.twitter.com/DEAIfoAl6z — Senator Antonio Hayes (@AntonioHayes40) April 7, 2024

Mosby’s other endorsers include Robert Stokes, Chair of the Education, Workforce, and Youth Committee, State Senator Antonio Hayes and Vice President Sharon Green Middleton. He also has a sizeable balance in his war chest.

As early voting draws to a close, Mosby said he will continue to pedal forward, even if it’s his last ride. “If I don’t win, I chose this pathway. I’m an electrical engineer by trade… I'll continue to be a public servant supporting my two amazing daughters,” he said.