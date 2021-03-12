Zeke Cohen

-
Six Baltimore City council members have joined nearly 100 officials from cities across the U.S. in calling on the Federal Communications Commission to investigate digital redlining.
A package of bills aimed to modernize the office of the Baltimore City Comptroller, including one that would require real estate records to be maintained…
Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises appeared before the City Council Thursday night to address questions from lawmakers after the district delayed…
NewsComcast announced Tuesday that it will double connection speeds for Internet Essentials, a discounted package that has served as a portal to education and…
Three Baltimore City Council members and the Baltimore Digital Equity Coalition have asked Attorney General Brian Frosh to investigate Comcast for price…
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby convened the 73rd term of the legislative body for its first meeting Thursday night and later announced his…
City Council President Nick Mosby and a roster of new city council members were sworn into the legislative body in outdoor, socially-distanced ceremonies…
Mayor Jack Young’s term, born amid crisis and marked by a relentless onslaught of subsequent emergencies, ends Tuesday morning, as a slate of younger…
Baltimore City students joined peers in Philadelphia, Detroit and Baton Rouge to call on Comcast to close the digital divide by providing free internet…
Baltimore City Public School leaders said Monday that they will delay the return to in-person classes until later this fall, saying the system must…