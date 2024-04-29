The leading candidates for City Council's top seat meet for debate

Our series of Conversations with the Candidates concludes today and tomorrow with forums for the top two offices in the city of Baltimore.

Today, the leading candidates in the race for Baltimore City Council President make their case to voters. With just a few weeks before the May 14 primary, the candidates are locked in a three-way tie.

Incumbent Nick Mosby faces challenges from District 1 City councilmember Zeke Cohen and former city councilmember Shannon Sneed.

We ask the candidates why they think they are the best choice to lead the city council, and what their plans are for transportation, development, public safety and more.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.