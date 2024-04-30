Maryland Department of Agriculture takes preventative steps as bird flu spreads

The H5N1 bird flu isn’t new to the United States, but the disease is causing large outbreaks this year and it is spreading to some mammals, which is concerning health officials.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is taking steps to protect the state’s food supply and residents as the disease continues to spread.

“Maryland specifically put a hold order on movement from dairy cattle from states that have confirmed outbreaks in dairy cattle,” said Jessica Hackett, the director of communications for MDA.

So far nine states have seen cattle infected with bird flu. But other mammals are catching it as well. At least 24,000 South American sea lions have died from the disease.

Currently, the threat that the disease will transmit to humans is low. Farm workers in Texas and Wisconsin have contracted, but there is no official testing for it.

Hackett says Maryland has not seen any human cases and the last outbreak in animals was in February.

Maryland has had nearly two million birds culled for possible infection this year.

Symptoms of the disease are similar to the seasonal flu with high fever, sweating, chills and lower back pain.

Hackett says MDA is asking commercial and backyard flock owners to use enhanced biosecurity during this time.

“That's just making sure that when you enter and leave an area where the poultry are, you're either using dedicated shoes, or you're spraying them down,” she said. “It’s also making sure farmworkers understand what biosecurity looks like. Really anything that comes from the outside into a poultry house needs to be cleaned before and after entering.”

The Food and Drug Administration reported one in five samples of grocery store milk tested positive for genetic traces of bird flu.

The FDA says the milk is safe to drink as long as it’s pasteurized. As a precaution, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will start testing ground beef for the disease.

MDA says it is working closely with federal agencies and the Maryland Department of Health to stay up to date on the latest and follow any new guidelines to prevent the spread of bird flu.