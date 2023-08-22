Agriculture Sec. Kevin Atticks on Maryland farmers and farming

Agriculture is the largest commercial industry in Maryland. 6,000 full time farmers employ more than 350,000 people who contribute more than $8 billion dollars every year to the state’s economy.

And, as summer draws to a close, this is the season to celebrate agriculture, from farmers markets to fairs. The Maryland State Fair starts Thursday, and county fairs in Frederick, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel and elsewhere take place next month.

Our guest today is Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. He was appointed by Gov. Wes Moore in January. We will discuss some of the priority issues for farmers, including nutrient management plans, value-added agriculture and agritourism

Joe Andrucyk Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks

