Midday

Agriculture Sec. Kevin Atticks on Maryland farmers and farming

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published August 22, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Farms in Garrett County, Maryland
photo credit Famartin_via Wikimedi
Farms in Garrett County, Maryland

Agriculture is the largest commercial industry in Maryland. 6,000 full time farmers employ more than 350,000 people who contribute more than $8 billion dollars every year to the state’s economy.

And, as summer draws to a close, this is the season to celebrate agriculture, from farmers markets to fairs. The Maryland State Fair starts Thursday, and county fairs in Frederick, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel and elsewhere take place next month.

Our guest today is Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. He was appointed by Gov. Wes Moore in January. We will discuss some of the priority issues for farmers, including nutrient management plans, value-added agriculture and agritourism

Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks
Joe Andrucyk
Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Maryland Department of AgricultureFarmingPoultry Industry
Tom Hall
Host, Midday
Teria Rogers
Supervising Producer on Midday
Sam Bermas-Dawes
producer for On The Record
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Midday's Editorial Producer
