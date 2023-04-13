© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Former MD Ag Secretary Joseph Bartenfelder, on farmers' concerns

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published April 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Farms in Garrett County MD_photo credit Famartin_via Wikimedia CC BY-SA 4.0.jpg
View west along U.S. Route 40 Alternate (National Pike) from Interstate 68 and U.S. Route 40 (National Freeway) just west of Exit 29 in Avilton, Garrett County, Maryland. (photo by Famartin_via Wikimedia CC BY-SA 4.0)

Spring is in the air. Most folks in our listening area are enjoying plenty of sunshine today, and perhaps thinking ahead to what they’ll plant in their gardens. We thought today would be a good day to talk about issues in agriculture, as farmers begin planting their fields and urban gardeners start populating their pots.

Bartenfelder, Joseph.jpg
Joseph Bartenfelder is the former Maryland Agriculture Secretary. A Democrat, he served an 8-year term (2015-2023) under Republican Governor Larry Hogan. Bartenfelder was succeeded in the post in January by Gov. Wes Moore's nominee, Kevin Atticks. Since 1978, Bartenfelder has managed his family's fruit and vegetable operations — Bartenfelder Farms — in Fullerton and Preston, MD. (photo credit MD Dept of Agriculture archives)

Tom's guest is Joe Bartenfelder, who has managed his family produce business — Bartenfelder Farms in Preston, Maryland, for 45 years. (Here in Baltimore, you can find fresh produce from Bartenfelder Farms at the Waverly and downtown farmer’s markets every weekend.)

Bartenfelder has also had a long career in politics. He served on the Baltimore County Council. He was a member of the House of Delegates, and from 2015-2023, during the administration of Gov. Larry Hogan, he served as Maryland's Secretary of Agriculture.

Joe Bartenfelder joins us on Zoom from his farm in Preston, in Caroline County…

You can join the conversation! Call 410.662.8780 Email: [email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland Department of AgricultureJoe BartenfelderAgricultureClimate changeThe Politics of Poultry on Maryland's Eastern ShoreChicken FarmsMaryland farmersMidday Newsmaker
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre