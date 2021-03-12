Agriculture

-
Baltimore county pleads for more federal funds to plug a massive budget hole. Organizers of Open Up Maryland prepare to rally this weekend, but a new poll…
Bees are being wiped out. And area beekeepers are pointing the finger at pesticides as a major reason why.The beekeepers are looking for help from the…
Lettuces and herbs soon will be growing on an environmental cleanup site in eastern Baltimore County. The Bethlehem Steel site at Sparrows Point was a…
Farmers live a gambler’s life. And with climate change, the odds for farmers are changing. The state is trying to help farmers plan for what the changing…
On a warm, picture perfect late summer day, Rob Deford, the President of Boordy Vineyards in Baltimore County is pointing out some of his grapes that are…
Baltimore County is the first jurisdiction in the state to restrict when farmers can use air cannons. The County Council last night voted unanimously to…
When Glenn Elseroad drives you around his 500 acre farm in Western Baltimore County, the first thing he shows you are the 7,000 trees he’s planted. Then…
Grove Miller is a retired Cecil County farmer. Much has changed since Miller started farming.“I started farming with horses,” Miller says. “The first…