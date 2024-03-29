Maryland lawmakers want to expand state of emergency powers in wake of bridge collapse

Lawmakers are introducing new legislation that will give Gov. Wes Moore expanded powers to facilitate the rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Bryan Simoniare (R-Anne Arundel County) and Sen. Johnny Salling (R-Baltimore County) would allow the governor to declare a year-long state of emergency for infrastructure projects.

With those powers, the governor can suspend state and local laws.

“State of emergencies were never meant for long term projects, they were short in duration and this bill will provide a solution to that,” Simonaire told the Senate Education, Energy and Environment Committee on Friday. “It is absolutely essential we don't leave Annapolis until we have an expedited and prudent process in place that ensures the Key Bridge can be rebuilt in a timely, safe manner, also protecting the rights of Maryland citizens.”

Currently, the governor can only declare states of emergency for 30-day periods and then must renew them.

Simonaire said the powers are needed to expedite the rebuilding of the bridge and help the businesses and communities that rely on it.

“There will be years of commuter and commercial congestion,” he said. “Businesses on both sides of the bridge stand to lose volumes of customers and potentially your business. They depend on through traffic for their business model.”

The General Assembly would retain oversight over the state of emergency and would be able to terminate it if they see fit.

The legislature is also working on an emergency financial aid package that will help those communities and the rebuilding process.