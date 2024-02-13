© 2024 WYPR
Healthcare
Moore administration puts more funds in increasing Maryland abortion services

Moore administration puts more funds in increasing Maryland abortion services

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published February 13, 2024 at 3:11 PM EST
FILE - Chief Nurse Executive Danielle Maness stands in an empty examination room that was used to perform abortions at the Women's Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston, W.Va., June 29, 2022. A new abortion provider, the Women’s Health Center of Maryland, is opening this year in the Democratic-controlled state — just across from deeply conservative West Virginia, where state lawmakers recently passed a near-total abortion ban. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham, File)
Leah Willingham
/
AP
FILE - Chief Nurse Executive Danielle Maness stands in an empty examination room that was used to perform abortions at the Women's Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston, W.Va., June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham, File)

As a means of continuing to establish Maryland as a reproductive services sanctuary state, the Moore administration is putting more state funding into abortion services and training.

The state is awarding a $10.6 million grant to the University of Maryland, Baltimore to administer the Maryland Abortion Care Clinical Training Program. That initiative expands the number of healthcare professionals with abortion care training and increases racial and ethnic diversity in the workforce.

“Our training will target a major public health problem of abortion care training and abortion care access in our state,” said Dr. Jessica Lee, an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and co-principal investigator on the training program. “We will specifically address training clinicians in underserved areas and rural areas in Maryland to help reverse health inequities and to provide reproductive health care services to those in need.”

The Moore administration is also allotting $5 million to increase Medicaid provider reimbursement for abortion and reproductive services.

Moore has pushed to make Maryland a bastion for reproductive health and a place where people in neighboring states can come for abortion care.

Last year, he freed $3.5 million in funding to help train more reproductive healthcare providers that was being held up by the Hogan administration.

“Gov. Wes Moore understands that reproductive freedom is non-negotiable and that access to safe, legal abortion is an essential health care service in this country,” Maryland Department of Health Secretary Laura Herrera Scott said at the time. “We strongly encourage qualified health providers to respond to the request for applications and implement comprehensive training programs that keep abortion care safe and accessible in Maryland.”

Moore also directed the state to buy a two-and-a-half-year stockpile of mifepristone, a drug used in abortions, after federal court cases threatened to ban it.
