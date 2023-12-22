No, the city of Baltimore is not rushing the redevelopment of Harborplace.

That’s what the Baltimore Planning Commission decided Thursday night after an hours-long hearing on the ambitious plans to reimagine the Inner Harbor. Commissioners unanimously agreed to recommend changes to city policy on height and size restrictions at the site — a key step in a lengthy public approval process.

More than 50 people packed the planning commissioner hearing room, with some residents waiting hours to speak. The planning commission received dozens of letters ahead of the meeting from residents and organizations about the proposed Inner Harbor redevelopment, with most in opposition.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: City panel says Baltimore isn’t rushing the Harborplace redevelopment

