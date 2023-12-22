© 2023 WYPR
City panel says Baltimore isn’t rushing the Harborplace redevelopment

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Giacomo Bologna
Published December 22, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST
MCB Real Estate released renderings of a redeveloped Harborplace on Oct. 30, 2023 that show new buildings with residential units and new park spaces.
(MCB Real Estate)
MCB Real Estate released renderings of a redeveloped Harborplace on Oct. 30, 2023 that show new buildings with residential units and new park spaces.

No, the city of Baltimore is not rushing the redevelopment of Harborplace.

That’s what the Baltimore Planning Commission decided Thursday night after an hours-long hearing on the ambitious plans to reimagine the Inner Harbor. Commissioners unanimously agreed to recommend changes to city policy on height and size restrictions at the site — a key step in a lengthy public approval process.

More than 50 people packed the planning commissioner hearing room, with some residents waiting hours to speak. The planning commission received dozens of letters ahead of the meeting from residents and organizations about the proposed Inner Harbor redevelopment, with most in opposition.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner:  City panel says Baltimore isn’t rushing the Harborplace redevelopment

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Giacomo Bologna
