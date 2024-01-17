Bob Wallace: Baltimore City Mayoral Candidate

On the latest installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates, our guest is Bob Wallace, who is running to be the Mayor of Baltimore.

Mr. Wallace made his first bid for public office in 2020, when the former Republican ran for Mayor as an independent. He finished a distant second to Brandon Scott. This year, he’s running as a Democrat in the May 14th primary.

Bob Wallace is a businessman who founded three tech companies: an IT service provider called BITHGROUP Technologies, an energy services company called Bithenergy, and a training company for women and minority business owners called EntreTeach Learning Systems.

Mr. Wallace grew up in Cherry Hill. He graduated from Poly High School and went on to earn an undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and a MBA from Dartmouth College.