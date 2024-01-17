© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Bob Wallace: Baltimore City Mayoral Candidate

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published January 17, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Courtesy Photo from the Bob Wallace Campaign
Bob Wallace, 2024 Candidate for Baltimore City Mayor

On the latest installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates, our guest is Bob Wallace, who is running to be the Mayor of Baltimore.

Mr. Wallace made his first bid for public office in 2020, when the former Republican ran for Mayor as an independent. He finished a distant second to Brandon Scott. This year, he’s running as a Democrat in the May 14th primary.

Bob Wallace is a businessman who founded three tech companies: an IT service provider called BITHGROUP Technologies, an energy services company called Bithenergy, and a training company for women and minority business owners called EntreTeach Learning Systems.

Mr. Wallace grew up in Cherry Hill. He graduated from Poly High School and went on to earn an undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and a MBA from Dartmouth College.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsConversations with the Candidates: 2024Election
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre