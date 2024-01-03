© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Midday

A conversation with 2024 mayoral candidate Sheila Dixon

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 3, 2024 at 12:05 PM EST
Former Baltimore City Mayor Sheila Dixon, 2024 Candidate for Baltimore City Mayor
Courtesy of the Dixon campaign
Former Baltimore City Mayor Sheila Dixon, 2024 Candidate for Baltimore City Mayor

Today on Midday, we begin our series of Conversations with the Candidates. Over the next few months, we plan to speak with the major candidates in the Democratic primaries for Baltimore Mayor and City Council President, congressional candidates in the 3rd and 6th Districts, and candidates running for the U.S. Senate.

Former Baltimore mayor Sheila Dixon joins us to discuss her campaign to return to city hall. She is a familiar political figure whose service in city government began nearly 40 years ago. A Democrat, she represented the 4th District on the City Council for 12 years beginning in 1987.

She later served as the President of the City Council from 1999 until 2007, and then became Mayor in January of that year when Martin O’Malley was elected governor. After reelection to that position, her term was cut short when she resigned in early 2010 as part of an Alford Plea in a perjury case. Currently, she works with the MD Minority Contractor’s Association.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsElectionConversations with the Candidates: 2024
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
