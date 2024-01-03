A conversation with 2024 mayoral candidate Sheila Dixon

Today on Midday, we begin our series of Conversations with the Candidates. Over the next few months, we plan to speak with the major candidates in the Democratic primaries for Baltimore Mayor and City Council President, congressional candidates in the 3rd and 6th Districts, and candidates running for the U.S. Senate.

Former Baltimore mayor Sheila Dixon joins us to discuss her campaign to return to city hall. She is a familiar political figure whose service in city government began nearly 40 years ago. A Democrat, she represented the 4th District on the City Council for 12 years beginning in 1987.

She later served as the President of the City Council from 1999 until 2007, and then became Mayor in January of that year when Martin O’Malley was elected governor. After reelection to that position, her term was cut short when she resigned in early 2010 as part of an Alford Plea in a perjury case. Currently, she works with the MD Minority Contractor’s Association.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

