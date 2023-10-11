Maryland’s healthcare open season starts next month

Maryland’s healthcare open season will start on Nov. 1 and go through Jan. 15, giving residents who need healthcare or want to reenroll in a plan three and a half months to look at their options.

Those interested in signing up for a healthcare plan can visit the Maryland Health Connection website. Plans for 2024 are already available for preview.

“I would tell everybody to come in and take a look, because most of our plans are very affordable for everyone,” said Michele Eberle, the executive director of Maryland Health Connection. “There's also special financial assistance that is available."

The Affordable Care Act requires people who can afford insurance to purchase it or to enroll in some of the government’s free programs like Medicaid. The marketplace is the main way people who do not get insurance through their employer can do that.

People who are already enrolled in a plan should get notices that they need to renew their coverage.

The marketplace offers 24 plans that vary in coverage. Residents can also purchase vision and dental plans on the marketplace as well.

The subsidy to be considered a young adult has increased to age 37, meaning that people up to the age can get some discounts as well.

“There is free or close to free health coverage on the marketplace,” Eberle said. “Get it, protect yourself from the unexpected, and also take advantage of those wellness provisions within it.”

Most people who sign up for a plan will start their coverage on Jan. 1. However, if someone signs up between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15, that coverage will not start up Feb. 1.