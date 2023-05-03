Moore signs two laws aimed at increasing preventative cancer screenings

Preventative care for breast and lung screenings is likely to get a little easier and less costly in Maryland.

Gov. Wes Moore signed two bills into law Wednesday that prohibit insurers from implementing copays, coinsurance or deductibles fees on preventative diagnostic breast and lung imaging.

The law will go into effect at the beginning of 2024.

Imaging that falls under the purview of the bill includes MRIs, ultrasounds and breast mammograms.

“We want to ensure that Marylanders have access to information that helps them to make more informed decisions about their health care,” said Cliffondra Brown, vice president of customer relations at RadNet, a diagnostic imaging company that lobbied for the law. “We recognize that people are less likely to be compliant when they have socioeconomic needs, or they do not have insurance.”

The laws also require that the Maryland Department of Health assess how it can better promote preventative care in underserved communities.

It’s recommended that women over 50 get a mammogram every two years to catch signs of breast cancer.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) recommends yearly lung scans for people over 55.

The ACS estimates that about 850 women will die of breast cancer and 4,300 people will die of lung cancer in 2023.

Regular testing can result in catching cancers early and possibly reduce the risk of mortality.