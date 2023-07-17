Thousands more Marylanders lose Medicaid as renewal requirements start up

About 29,000 more Marylanders lost Medicaid benefits in June, bringing the total to about 64,000 since the United States changed enrollment rules in May.

The Maryland Department of Health says 139,000 people needed to renew their Medicaid in June, but only 98,600 were determined eligible and sent in the proper information to keep their benefits.

The government was automatically renewing people’s Medicaid plans during the COVID national emergency. However, when the emergency ended in May, it continued its requirement that people renew their information each year.

About 1.8 million people in Maryland are on Medicaid and will need to renew their information this year.

The check-ins require information like tax returns for eligibility, social security numbers, birthdates and citizenship or immigration status.

MDH is applying for, and was approved some, federal waivers to delay from the federal government to give people more time to send in their information.

“The Maryland Department of Health's proactive approach in obtaining waivers has been crucial in ensuring the continuation of Medicaid benefits for individuals,” said Deputy Secretary of Health Care Financing and Medicaid Director Ryan Moran. “By implementing new plans and actions, we strive to make the redetermination process as accessible and efficient as possible."

MDH is encouraging people to be vigilant about when their benefits expire. The department will continue to run ad campaigns to remind people about the expirations until the fall.

For more information about Medicaid Check-In, visit marylandhealthconnection.gov/checkin or health.maryland.gov/mmcp.