This year’s open enrollment period for health insurance starts on Sunday. If you’re not covered you have until Dec. 15 to get new insurance through…
On a typical day in the Baltimore City school where she’s a therapist, Maggie Schultz sees up to eight kids ranging in ages from five to 14, all of them…
Sixty-four-year old Johnnie Davis has been treating his heroin addiction at the Bon Secours New Hope Treatment Center in West Baltimore for nearly 20…
Several dozen people defended Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act Monday night at a town hall at the Greater Baltimore Urban League. Maryland congressmen…
The state agency that oversees services for people with disabilities has for years directed health care providers to overcharge patients, according to a…