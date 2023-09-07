Community College of Baltimore County launches digital navigator program with grant

The Community College of Baltimore County has launched a digital navigator program to teach area residents digital literacy skills. Loretta Ambe is one of twelve navigators who has been helping seniors manage their healthcare, learn how to check email and stay connected to family and friends.

“It's about ensuring that no one is left behind in our increasingly connected world,” said Ambe. “It's about helping people from the older generation to the younger generation have access to information, opportunities and services.”

Her work is supported by a $150,000 grant from Comcast. The grant will last for a year but could be renewed.

Wambui Kamau / WYPR Lorretta Ambe talks about the impact of her work as a digital navigator.



“You may not realize or even think about the vast numbers of students who come to CCBC with no technology,” said Dr. Sandra L. Kurtinitis, CCBC president. “And this is so important that thousands of our students and community members will get connected.”

Veronica Santos, external affairs director at Comcast, said the navigators will help not just with accessibility, but also with affordability.

“It's all about the Affordable Connectivity Program ,” said Santos. “It provides qualifying residents with up to a $30 per month benefit towards their internet bill, and this is on top of the state of Maryland's $15. Eligible residents can receive up to a $45 monthly credit towards their internet bill.”

In addition, the Baltimore County government is stepping up to bridge the digital divide. The county is giving away 3,000 Chromebooks to CCBC students. Mayson Tress is among the 1,900 who have claimed their new devices.

“It’ll make school so much easier,” said Tress, who graduates in May. “It'll give me access to applying for jobs.”

Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olzewski, attended the launch in support of the digital navigator program.

“We've learned through this pandemic that the internet is no longer a luxury,” said Olzewski. “It's absolutely a necessity. And these are the tools that will help our residents stay connected to their families, enhance their careers and to pursue their dreams.”