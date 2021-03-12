-
Six Baltimore City council members have joined nearly 100 officials from cities across the U.S. in calling on the Federal Communications Commission to investigate digital redlining.
NewsComcast announced Tuesday that it will double connection speeds for Internet Essentials, a discounted package that has served as a portal to education and…
Republicans in the Maryland House of Delegates propose a new option for parents who are frustrated by their students’ slow return to in-person learning.…
Three Baltimore City Council members and the Baltimore Digital Equity Coalition have asked Attorney General Brian Frosh to investigate Comcast for price…
The governor's former chief of staff is called to testify on a self-dealing scandal. Police reform hearings continue in the MD Senate. Baltimore students…
Baltimore City students joined peers in Philadelphia, Detroit and Baton Rouge to call on Comcast to close the digital divide by providing free internet…
Baltimore City Public School leaders said Monday that they will delay the return to in-person classes until later this fall, saying the system must…
Those who live in Baltimore’s suburbs have at least two options for cable television and high speed internet; Comcast and Verizon. But for city residents,…