The state makes efforts to vaccinate those experiencing homelessness. We go inside one of Baltimore’s massive health centers and hear from those working to provide services to the most vulnerable residents. And Baltimore City Council members call for an investigation of ‘digital redlining’ in parts of the city.
Six Baltimore City council members have joined nearly 100 officials from cities across the U.S. in calling on the Federal Communications Commission to investigate digital redlining.
NewsComcast announced Tuesday that it will double connection speeds for Internet Essentials, a discounted package that has served as a portal to education and…
Three Baltimore City Council members and the Baltimore Digital Equity Coalition have asked Attorney General Brian Frosh to investigate Comcast for price…
COVID-19 has changed the way we gather, moving much of our social, work, and communal lives online. People are using the internet for things like doctors’…
The Baltimore City school board stared down a $21 million shortfall Tuesday night brought on by pandemic spending, as its CEO decides how to handle the…
The Baltimore Teachers’ Union staged a die-in protest at school headquarters Wednesday night, demanding that classes remain online through 2020. More than…
The governor's former chief of staff is called to testify on a self-dealing scandal. Police reform hearings continue in the MD Senate. Baltimore students…
Baltimore City students joined peers in Philadelphia, Detroit and Baton Rouge to call on Comcast to close the digital divide by providing free internet…
Internet access allows us to work and learn at home. For some, it’s a luxury out of their reach. To dent that digital divide, Adam Bouhmad founded Project…