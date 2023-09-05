Maryland PSC rules homeowners can choose location of gas regulator

The Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) issued an order Tuesday allowing residential customers to choose where Baltimore Gas & Electric installs gas regulators on their homes.

After months of campaigning to stop BGE from installing exterior gas pressure regulators, a group of homeowners across Baltimore City are calling the PSC’s ruling a ‘big victory.’ That fight includes the arrest of three women who spent a night in jail for interfering with utility workers, earlier this summer.

Thiru Vignarajah is an attorney representing hundreds of plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit against the utility for threatening shut-offs for those who opposed the regulators.

“It's a day of vindication of the power of communities coming together and being organized,” said Vignarajah. ”We had communities from Easterwood, Federal Hill, Milton-Montford and Fells Point, standing up for one another. You know, all fighting under the common banner, that corporate profits don't go above community interests. The safety of residents and the choice of homeowners has to trump the corporate prerogatives.”

Vignarajah also said he will amend the complaint to seek a remedy for homeowners who had external regulators installed over their objections. Those interested in joining the lawsuit can click here .

“The safety of our customers drives every decision we make,” said BGE in a statement. “Our position is in line with National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommendations, industry experts, and engineering best practices. We are currently reviewing the Maryland Public Service Commission’s order on the placement of gas regulators and will comply with it fully. We appreciate that customers still can select the safer outdoor option. Safety is, above all, the number one priority in all of our work.”