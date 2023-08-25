BGE drops national ranking in energy efficiency, report says

As summer draws to a close and winter approaches, the 2023 Utility Scorecard ranks Baltimore Gas & Electric as 12th of 53. That’s a drop in its national ranking, which was #5 in the last assessment in 2020.

The American Council on an Energy-Efficient Economy, ACEEE, released the utility scorecard Thursday. Every three years, the nonprofit research organization evaluates the largest electric utilities in the nation, on their efforts to save energy.

According to the report, BGE is not prioritizing efficiency programs for customers who face the greatest burdens from high energy costs. The study goes on to say the utility has low levels of community engagement during program development, has a lack of efficiency workforce initiatives and fails to direct customers at risk of utility shutoff toward efficiency programs that could lower their bills.

Sanya Carley is a Presidential Distinguished Professor of Energy Policy and City Planning at the University of Pennsylvania. During a webinar on the report, Dr. Carley focused on another finding that advances clean energy. The professor said better metrics are needed to track energy burdens, or the percentage of income a person spends on energy.

“The energy burden measure is incomplete,” warned Carley. “It doesn't include those who might use very dangerous financial or behavioral strategies in order to avoid high bills and being disconnected.” Such strategies include heavily rationing heating and cooling.

She said the average American spends 3% of income on energy. However, energy burdens may be higher for households of color, and for people living in certain regions of the country.

BGE participates in EMPOWER Maryland, a statewide energy and cost savings program.