Only one testifies at first virtual public hearing on BGE rate case

Only one person showed up to testify at Wednesday’s virtual public hearing on Baltimore Gas and Electric’s (BGE) rate case. The utility that services more than 3.1 million people in Central Maryland is looking to increase rates for the next three years, effective January 1, 2024. But not everyone is on board.

Tammy Bresnahan is the Associate Director of Advocacy for the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Maryland. She said its 350,000 members will have difficulty paying their gas and electric bill if the Public Service Commission approves BGE’s multi-year rate plan.

“I'm a BGE customer,” said Bresnahan. “In April of 2022, my bill was $190. I'm on the budget plan. I'm not low income, and I don't get a lot of heat. But in April of 2023, that bill went up to $233 and that is plus $43 a month.I don’t know how we can expect retirees and others on a fixed income to pay that much more.”

Under BGE’s proposal , bills for residential customers will rise over $10 a month each of the three years, meaning it total bills will go up more than $31 a month over the three-year term.

The utility says that rate will help as the company prepares for the electrification of society. In its application , BGE says, “the reliance on electricity and service expectations will grow exponentially as the state’s decarbonization plans lead to the electrification of many more aspects of society. In addition to its baseline system investments, BGE is proposing the first three years of an investment plan to increase the resilience of its electric distribution system.”

The Office of People’s Counsel, an independent state agency that advocates for utility customers is also opposed to BGE’s rate increases. The agency said customers would be on the hook before turning their lights on.

“Electrifying our buildings is essential to meet the State’s climate goals,” said People’s Counsel David S. Lapp. “But how we electrify and who pays for it are not questions that should be decided in a rate case with a small set of parties, under a tight deadline, and where the utility’s proposed strategy is the only strategy on the table.”

The public service commission is expected to make a final decision before the end of the year. But for now, commissioners want to hear from the public and will hold another virtual hearing on August 23rd.

To speak at a hearing, send an email to [email protected] by noon on Monday, August 21 (for the second hearing).

The Commission will also accept written comments (until September 29, 2023) which can be sent by mail or submitted electronically through the online portal at https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/

Comments sent by mail should be addressed to: Andrew Johnston, Executive Secretary, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. So that they are noted in the proper case file, all comments should reference Case No. 9692. Only one copy is necessary.