BNIA's data mission: Tracking city trends to build a better Baltimore

The latest US Census data show Baltimore City continues to lose population. The total number of city residents is 569,930, according to the latest count — a staggering, 40% decline since the 1950’s.

But inside those numbers are trends, stories and indicators that can help us better understand the profound changes happening in the city, and the region.

Jayne's guest today is Dr. Amanda Phillips De Lucas, the new director of the Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance — Jacob France Institute. Each year, BNIA-JFI issues Baltimore's Vital Signs report, which tracks more than 150 indicators to take the pulse of neighborhood health and vitality.

The non-profit organization is housed at the University of Baltimore and for many years was led by Seema Iyer, who spearheaded BNIA's efforts to bring data science to bear on improving neighborhood governance in Baltimore. Last month, Dr. de Lucas was selected to take charge of the alliance's crucial mission of gathering and analyzing data to better understand the needs of the city’s diverse communities.

Dr. Amanda K. Phillips de Lucas is the director of the Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance, part of The University of Baltimore's Jacob France Institute (JFI). As a writer and public speaker, her interests include urban highways, community activism, and environmental justice. (photo credit BNIA)

