The frontlines of a housing affordability crisis. Plus, blight and Baltimore's tax sale

As federal and state housing assistance dries up, parts of Maryland are seeing rates of eviction surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

The Washington Post reports that in Montgomery County, the number of evictions in January and February were three times higher than in the same time period last year.

In a recent investigation, the Baltimore Banner took a closer look at evictions in Anne Arundel County. Reporters discovered a majority of evictions occurred within a square mile of apartment buildings in Glen Burnie.

Ryan Little, a data reporter with the Baltimore Banner, joins us to talk about the investigation.

Plus, founder of Fight Blight Bmore and the co-creator of the Stop Oppressive Seizures Fund Nneka N'namdi joins us to talk about Baltimore's tax sale.

For the third year in a row, homeowners will be excluded from the city's tax sale. The Baltimore Banner reports that 2,000 properties were removed. Unlike previous years, though, owner-occupied homes with values of over $250,000 will still be included.

