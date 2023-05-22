© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

The frontlines of a housing affordability crisis. Plus, blight and Baltimore's tax sale

By Sam Bermas-Dawes,
Maureen Harvie
Published May 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
Sam Bermas-Dawes, Canva
/

As federal and state housing assistance dries up, parts of Maryland are seeing rates of eviction surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

The Washington Post reports that in Montgomery County, the number of evictions in January and February were three times higher than in the same time period last year.

In a recent investigation, the Baltimore Banner took a closer look at evictions in Anne Arundel County. Reporters discovered a majority of evictions occurred within a square mile of apartment buildings in Glen Burnie.

Ryan Little, a data reporter with the Baltimore Banner, joins us to talk about the investigation.

Plus, founder of Fight Blight Bmore and the co-creator of the Stop Oppressive Seizures Fund Nneka N'namdi joins us to talk about Baltimore's tax sale.

For the third year in a row, homeowners will be excluded from the city's tax sale. The Baltimore Banner reports that 2,000 properties were removed. Unlike previous years, though, owner-occupied homes with values of over $250,000 will still be included.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsHousingEviction
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie