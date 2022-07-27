Saving Poppleton: How an urban development conflict was resolved

And now, a story about determination and cooperation that led to a good outcome for a city resident, her neighbors, and the city’s plan to redevelop one of Baltimore’s historically Black neighborhoods.

Almost 20 years ago, Sonia Eaddy and her husband Curtis’s home in Poppleton, on Baltimore’s West Side, was scheduled to be demolished to make way for new development. But last week, Mayor Brandon Scott and other city officials announced an agreement had been reached that would allow the Eaddys to keep their home, and make possible a different kind of development that enjoys the support of the community.

Sonia Eaddy joins us on Zoom…

Also joining us is Dr. Nicole King. She is an associate professor and chair of the Department of American Studies at UMBC. She is an activist who worked with members of the Poppleton community to help broker the deal that was announced last week. She joins us on Zoom.

And Alice Kennedy is the Baltimore Housing Commissioner. She also joins us on Zoom…

