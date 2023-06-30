© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR News

Baltimore County’s incoming superintendent continues listening sessions

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Wambui Kamau
Published June 30, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT
William Feuer, PTA president, asked if school board meetings could be held outside of BCPS headquarters occasionally so that people "in isolated parts of the county could have better representation." Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
1 of 6  — will feuer bcps.jpg
William Feuer, PTA president, asked if school board meetings could be held outside of BCPS headquarters occasionally so that people "in isolated parts of the county could have better representation."
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
Dr. Myriam Yarbrough chats with a student whose part of a soccer team that participated in the third "Meet the Superintendent" event. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
2 of 6  — Dr. Myriam Yarbrough community.jpg
Dr. Myriam Yarbrough chats with a student whose part of a soccer team that participated in the third "Meet the Superintendent" event.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
From left to right: Republican State Senator Johnny Ray Salling and Darren Badillo, parent of a 3rd and 6th grader, pose for a picture post session. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
3 of 6  — johnny salling darren badilo.jpg
From left to right: Republican State Senator Johnny Ray Salling and Darren Badillo, parent of a 3rd and 6th grader, pose for a picture post session.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
Parents, teachers and even students were there to meet incoming Superintendent Dr. Myriam Yarbrough. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
4 of 6  — Dr. Myriam Yarbrough community 2.jpg
Parents, teachers and even students were there to meet incoming Superintendent Dr. Myriam Yarbrough.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
Dr. Myriam Yarbrough’s third listening session took place at Dundalk/Sollers Point Technical High School. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
5 of 6  — Dundalk:Sollers Point Technical High School.jpg
Dr. Myriam Yarbrough’s third listening session took place at Dundalk/Sollers Point Technical High School.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
Community members in Dundalk are concerned about overcrowding. Some students learn from these trailers while the Board of Education looks for permanent ways to address the issue. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
6 of 6  — Dundalk trailer 3.jpg
Community members in Dundalk are concerned about overcrowding. Some students learn from these trailers while the Board of Education looks for permanent ways to address the issue.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR

Dr. Myriam Yarbrough officially takes the helm as the leader of Baltimore County Schools on July 1. Ahead of her official start date, Yarbrough held three listening sessions.

One Thursday evening, the parking lot at New Town High School in Owings Mills was full. School is out for the summer, but parents, teachers and even students were there to meet the incoming superintendent.

The former chemistry teacher is a 26-year-veteran in education. She shared four focus areas:

  • Academic achievement
  • Infrastructure
  • Safety and climate 
  • Highly effective teachers, leaders and staff

Of the four goals she outlined, participants here sounded off on goal three: safety and climate.
“It’s a theme,” said Rachel Hamil, who is a parent. “We'd like to see improving school safety [addressed] immediately. So everyone feels safer students, staff.”

Other parents shared stories of their children experiencing bullying and intimidation. Walter Zebulon said his son’s bully was suspended from school repeatedly, but never expelled. That’s because in Maryland, elementary age students cannot be kicked out of school. His wife, Ira Zebulon, worries about the long-term effects.

“I just moved here in January,” she said. “And what I noticed was the bullying. It hit every child in that classroom that will affect their learning. So being a mom, that's the biggest concern. How can they learn if they scared to go to school?”

“In prison they move prisoners to different prisons. Why can't you — that policy needs change,” said Walter Zebulon.

Yarbrough said she understands the frustration but can’t break state law. She said transfers or administrative placements are possible, as a last resort.

Community members in Dundalk are concerned about overcrowding. Some students learn from these trailers while the Board of Education looks for permanent ways to address the issue. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
/
Community members in Dundalk are concerned about overcrowding. Some students learn from these trailers while the Board of Education looks for permanent ways to address the issue.

In the southern part of the county, community members packed the Sollers Point Technical High School Cafe in Dundalk on June 22. The area’s sizable Hispanic population was well represented.

A woman towards the front of the room rises to acknowledge the considerable turnout.

”Always remain diligent and aware of us Hispanic communities,” she says. “We are here in Dundalk, we are here in Baltimore County.” She also praises county leaders for making Spanish interpreters available, and asks Yarbrough if letters sent home could be written in Spanish.

PTA President William Feuer talks with Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Dr. Myriam Yarbrough.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
/
PTA President William Feuer talks with Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Dr. Myriam Yarbrough.

William Feur is with the Southeast Area Advisory Council. He says goal two, infrastructure, is top of mind.

“This building is overcrowded,” said Feur. “We have a middle school that has an elementary middle school, and we're getting more trailers.”

Feur also says he wants to see school leadership invest in Dundalk, just as they would in Towson. He says the administration and Board of Education should hold meetings in the area, as a way to improve equity and access.

“It can be a challenge for families — many who are shift workers — in the isolated peninsula to trek to district headquarters in the Northeastern part of the county,” he said.

For Yarbrough one thing is clear. She says partnership will be key to meeting the various needs.

”We need parents,” said Yarbrough. “We need communities. We need to come together with the county government and other partners to make sure we're taking care of all of our students.“

Five more listening sessions will be held across the county in July.

Tags
WYPR News Baltimore County School Superintendent Myriam YarbroughBaltimore CountyBaltimore County SchoolsBaltimore County Public SchoolsEducationMaryland SchoolsMaryland Public Schools
Wambui Kamau
Wambui Kamau is a General Assignment Reporter for WYPR. @WkThee
See stories by Wambui Kamau
Related Content
Load More