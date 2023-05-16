Baltimore County School Superintendent Myriam Yarbrough Rogers

-
The disability-focused Campfield Early Learning Center will shut down in 2026, as decided by a 6-5 vote on Tuesday.
-
All county high schools will pilot a new gun detection system this fall, leaders said
-
The Education Foundation will use donated school supplies to stock shelves at their free shopping centers for teachers.
-
Dr. Myriam Yarbrough and Board Chair Jane Lichter, discuss priorities for the upcoming school year.
-
Dr. Myriam Yarbrough officially takes the helm as the leader of Baltimore County Schools July 1.
-
School is out for the summer, but parents, guardians and even students filled the New Town High School library Thursday to meet the newly appointed superintendent.
-
The school board recognized outgoing superintendent, Dr. Darryl Williams — at his final board meeting— then approved Dr. Miriam Yarbrough’s employment contract.
-
Myriam Yarbrough, who is Deputy Superintendent, will take over in July.