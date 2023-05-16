Yarbrough to be Baltimore County’s next superintendent

The Baltimore County School Board Tuesday night unanimously chose Myriam Yarbrough to be the next school superintendent.

Yarbrough, who started her career teaching chemistry in the county in 1996, will replace Darryl Williams, who did not seek a new contract.

Following both the vote and a standing ovation Yarbrough told the board, “I was here as a first year teacher and I remember when Baltimore County Public Schools, we were at the top of the state. It is my intention to work together with you, the community, our staff, all stakeholders and our students first and foremost to get back to the top of the state and the nation.”

“I am truly grateful and honored for this opportunity,” Yarbrough said.

Jane Lichter, the chairwoman of the school board said, “This job won’t be easy. There is much work ahead of us and we have 111,000 students and over 20,000 staff counting on us as a board of education and you as our incoming superintendent to get this job done.”

Yarbrough will be the school system's fourth leader in six years.

Lichter said Yarbrough was selected over three other finalists “because she has a clear vision and embodies much of what we heard the community highlights as the desired characteristics and skills of the incoming superintendent.”

Lichter said Yarbrough distinguished herself from among the other finalists with her strong ties to the community and her experience.

Yarbrough currently is the Deputy Superintendent. According to a news release from the school system she “plans, coordinates and administers all professional learning activities, functions and programs of BCPS.”

Lichter said, “She understands the challenges that we face.”

BCPS in recent years has been wrestling with violence in schools, dropping test scores and teacher shortages. Superintendent Williams decided not to seek a new contract after being sharply criticized by county council members and others over his leadership.

Yarbrough’s selection as school superintendent is contingent on agreement over a contract and approval from State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury.

There will be public meetings scheduled where people can meet Yarbrough before she takes over as superintendent July 1.