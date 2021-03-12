-
The council also wants the school system to report how many students are failing.
-
Mays Chapel Elementary School art teacher Meaghan O’Reilly is filling her shopping bag at the Exchangeree on THE AVENUE at White Marsh. She is getting…
-
Two bills that would have given Baltimore County more oversight over the school system are dead in the Maryland General Assembly.One would have given the…
-
The Maryland General Assembly is considering legislation that would ban hate symbols like swastikas, Confederate flags and nooses at public schools…
-
Last fall, Jennifer Lynch was the principal at Hillcrest Elementary School in Catonsville. She was happy when County Executive Johnny Olszewski, using…
-
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski wants the county’s inspector general to have oversight authority of the county school system.Olszewski wants…
-
Baltimore’s mayor steps up the city’s contact tracing effort. Dysfunctional water meters cost Baltimore City and County millions in lost revenue.…
-
Olszewski Troubled By Contact Made WIth BCPS Hackers Without Consulting PoliceBaltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski sent a scathing letter Friday to the county school superintendent, charging his response to the November 24…
-
Officials say the recent ransomware attack on Baltimore County Public Schools did not compromise any personal data. Plus, the late Senator Paul Sarbanes…
-
The University of Maryland Medical Center opens a new care unit for COVID-19 patients. Baltimore County officials say there were no major glitches during…