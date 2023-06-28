University of Maryland medical experts issue health warnings as recreational cannabis is legalized

On July 1st, adults 21 and older will be able to legally purchase and possess recreational cannabis without a medical card in Maryland.

As the state ramps up to legalization, health experts with the University of Maryland held a panel discussion Tuesday to inform the public on how cannabis use could impact the health and wellbeing of various populations.

Dr. Daniel Gingold, emergency physician at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC), highlighted toddlers, saying they are at higher risk of accidental ingestion.

He said small children are susceptible to the packaging and design of edibles. He added that pediatric overdoses increased by 30%, year-to-year, in states where edible marijuana is legalized.

“Edible products are often in cookies or brownies that are unlabeled. So if these items are stored with regular food, it's not uncommon for toddlers to get into them,” said Gingold.

In case of pediatric ingestion, the first step is to be honest with medical staff. Angela Bivens, with the Poison Control Center , said honesty helps the child avoid unnecessary medical treatment.

“We’re not there to get anybody in trouble,” said Bivens. “Call the poison center, we can walk through, what potentially could happen.”

While death is rare, medical experts say every child reacts to exposure individually. Some children may experience seizures, while others may need to be under close observation for a couple of hours.

Dr. Gingold encourages parents and guardians to store edible marijuana products safely. “Keep them locked, way out of reach for children or in a location that they don't know about.”

Panelists also said there are other populations to consider.

One group that is often missed when discussing cannabis use is the elderly. Gingold explained that elderly people are visiting emergency rooms more frequently, due to marijuana use. He cited a study in California that reported “ED visits shooting up by 1000%.”

“That likely has to do with unfamiliarity with contemporary marijuana products and marijuana potency,” he said.

Elderly people who are taking other medications may experience complications such as somnolence, falling and even delirium, warned Gingold.

Chad Johnson, PhD, is an assistant professor at the School of Pharmacy. He said all cannabis users should read labels carefully, because potency levels have changed.

“There's a lot coming on the market right now that have very little toxicity studies done, next to no dosing studies done,” warned Johnson.

Experts encouraged cannabis users to consume responsibly.

Dr. Asaf Keller, neurobiology chair, cautioned that more research is needed to understand how marijuana use affects people.

He explained the arduous process of conducting medical research because the federal government has not yet turned a new leaf. Marijuana is classified under schedule 1 i.e. a dangerous drug.

“[It takes] 12 to 24 months just to get the license,” said Keller. “Then to actually administer [cannabis] to patients and even to animals, you have to go through additional processes. So it's a very complex process that slows down research.”