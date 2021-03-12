marijuana legalization

-
Marylanders are overwhelmingly in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use, according to the latest Goucher College Poll results released…
Maryland was one of the first states in the nation to legalize medical marijuana. But as other states have moved to legalize small quantities of marijuana…
Much of the action in Annapolis this week moves to the floors of both chambers where agendas are frequently determined on a day to day basis. Lawmakers…
NewsA study released this month shows 40 percent of all disqualifications for Baltimore City Police applicants were due to marijuana use in 2017. Many in the…
The state House of Delegates voted Friday to reprimand Baltimore County Del. Dan Morhaim for failing to disclose his relationship with an applicant for a…
America's relationship with pot today is a lot like it was with alcohol at the end of Prohibition: Awkward, and enshrined in a patchwork of changing laws…