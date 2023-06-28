© 2023 WYPR
WYPR News

Baltimore County kicks off its free summer meals program

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Wambui Kamau
Published June 28, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT
Leonardo Guerra, of Don Pancho Authentic Mexican Foods, holds a school lunch tray, featuring his company's whole wheat tortillas, at the School Nutrition Association conference in Boston, Monday, July 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
School Lunches
Leonardo Guerra, of Don Pancho Authentic Mexican Foods, holds a school lunch tray, featuring his company's whole wheat tortillas, at the School Nutrition Association conference in Boston, Monday, July 14, 2014.
Charles Krupa/AP / AP
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski joined other government officials and nonprofit leaders to raise awareness about the summer meals program, available statewide. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
johnny olszewski school lunch baltimore county.jpg
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski joined other government officials and nonprofit leaders to raise awareness about the summer meals program, available statewide.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
Qadry Ismail, Baltimore Ravens Alumni Player, talked about how proper nutrition helped him succeed as an athlete. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
Qadry Ismail, Baltimore Ravens Alumni Player.jpg
Qadry Ismail, Baltimore Ravens Alumni Player, talked about how proper nutrition helped him succeed as an athlete.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
Baltimore County Public Library Randallstown Area Branch. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
baltimore county public library.jpg
Baltimore County Public Library Randallstown Area Branch. Families can collect the meals at parks, recreation centers and various library branches.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR

According to a 2021 report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), about 9 million children lose access to meals when school is out.

At the Randallstown library, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski joined other government officials and nonprofit leaders to raise awareness about the summer meals program, available statewide.

Children who are 18 and under will be able to pick-up free food at hundreds of sites throughout the county.

“As someone who was a former teacher, I saw firsthand students who struggled with issues of hunger,” said Olszewski. “That's why, we're so proud to partner with our school system, with USDA and with organizations like No Kid Hungry, to make sure children have that nutritious meal, fueling both their spirit, their mind and their body.” 

Olszewski also praised the county’s unconventional access points. Families can collect the meals at parks, recreation centers and various library branches. In other counties, a food truck will serve and deliver the meals to similar locations.

Sonia Alcántara-Antoine, director of the Baltimore County Public Library. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
Wambui Kamau/WYPR
/
Sonia Alcántara-Antoine, director of the Baltimore County Public Library.

Sonia Alcántara-Antoine, director of the Baltimore County Public Library, said families have rallied behind the model which was first introduced during the pandemic. She expects more than 3,000 kids (who participate in the summer reading program) to take advantage of the onsite meals.

“One of the things that public libraries do is make sure that everybody has access to the resources that they're going to need,” said Alcántara-Antoine. “Food is one of those resources right? We can't function or live without food. So it makes sense that libraries as community hubs are connecting children and families with those resources.”

According to Maryland’s Office of School & Community Nutrition Programs, more than 400,00 children qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. However, the summer meals program will provide food for all children, “no questions asked,” said Kara Panowitz, Senior Manager at No Kid Hungry.

“The really great thing about the Summer Meals Program is that no one's going to ask you for ID,” said Panowitz. “No one's going to ask you why you're there. It's really for any kid 18 and under to go to any site. It doesn't even have to be near your house. You can just go to any open site. You're gonna get a meal, you're gonna have maybe some other fun things to do at the library.”

Call 211 to find a site near you.

Wambui Kamau
Wambui Kamau is a General Assignment Reporter for WYPR. @WkThee
See stories by Wambui Kamau
