The Preakness is upon us, and while betting on horse racing was already legal, AI is a new prominent factor carrying over from last year. Fans placing their wages, from amateurs to pros, think they have an even better shot at a win.

At Pimlico Race Course everything is gearing up to go and betting on horses has mainly moved to apps. 1/ST BET, the only app that won’t send you elsewhere to make your picks, via AI picked both the first and second place finishers in 2022. Pete Rotondo, a 1/ST BET rep and lifelong horse race bettor, sees hope in more enticing choices.

“The AI is picking First Mission,” he explains. “They like the Derby winner Mage second. Doesn't excite me as a player. So I'm using number one National Treasure. Number seven, Blazing Sevens. And number six is your long shot Perform. He ran big here at Laurel a couple of weeks ago.”

As always, a bet is a gamble, but the way to predict may be forever expanding. Coverage of the Preakness main race begins at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.