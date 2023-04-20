Maryland Jockey Club holds hiring fair ahead of Preakness

The Preakness is near, and a first time hiring fair is taking place to fill the many jobs needed to pull off the annual event. On Thursday, April 20 in the afternoon, local businesses will be at Pimlico Race Course looking to fill a variety of vacancies. The Maryland Jockey Club will host the event as a part of its Baltimore 1/ST campaign, championing the Preakness Stakes’ hometown connections to Baltimore and representing 1/ST’s (The Stronach Group’s front facing brand) commitment to the Baltimore community.

At Pimlico Race Course those who have been seeking new jobs will be able to meet hiring managers in person. In an attempt to counteract difficult economic times for many in Baltimore, a three hour long hiring fair will offer a chance for locals to gain employment at the Preakness Stakes and beyond.

“Here's your opportunity to meet in person,” says Audra Madison, Director of Marketing for Maryland Jockey Club about the potential of the event for local jobseekers. “HR personnel from different organizations are going to be on site. I wish all who will be in attendance good luck.”

The Preakness itself will be seeking culinary and field crew workers, and organizations like Select Event Group, Battle Tested Security, and even the Maryland Jockey Club itself will be speaking to Baltimoreans about more long term positions. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.