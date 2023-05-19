Preakness favorite First Mission officially scratched from the main race

While spirits are generally high at Pimlico on the day of the Black Eyed Susan Stakes, the field for the main race tomorrow has gone from eight to seven. First Mission, the horse with the second highest odds of winning the Preakness, was scratched from the main race.

First Mission was also the AI pick for the winner of the main race tomorrow. The track veterinarian, Dr. Dionne Benson, ruled out the horse due to an alleged minor left hind issue.

“It’s just in the best interest of the horse to not have it run tomorrow,” she explains. “We have been doing these protocols as long as I've been with the company. This is my fifth Preakness. For us, it doesn't matter if it's the Preakness or an undercard race or a race yesterday afternoon, we strive to do the right thing by the horse.”

First Mission is to be sent to Lexington, Kentucky’s Riddle Equine Hospital for further evaluation. The field has been reduced to the least amount of horses racing since 1986 shifting many of the odds for bettors. Yet still, the main race will go on tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. as scheduled.