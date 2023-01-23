Embattled Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams won’t seek new term

Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams announced Monday afternoon he is not seeking a new four-year-term when his contract expires at the end of June.

“After much deliberation and conversation with my family, I have decided to not seek an additional four-year contract,” he said in a letter to parents.

Williams’ announcement came as the school board was set to meet Tuesday night to discuss his fate. He has come under criticism in recent weeks for his leadership style.

