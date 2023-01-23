© 2023 WYPR
The Baltimore Banner

Embattled Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams won’t seek new term

The Baltimore Banner | By Kristen Griffith
Published January 23, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST
VUMMU7FIRVCJDIRZTMNZ76PJA4.jpg
Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner
/
Darryl L. Williams, Superintendent of the Baltimore County Public School System, listens during the Board of Education’s bi-weekly meeting at the Greenwood Campus on 8/23/22.

Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams announced Monday afternoon he is not seeking a new four-year-term when his contract expires at the end of June.

“After much deliberation and conversation with my family, I have decided to not seek an additional four-year contract,” he said in a letter to parents.

Williams’ announcement came as the school board was set to meet Tuesday night to discuss his fate. He has come under criticism in recent weeks for his leadership style.

To read a copy of the full letter, click here.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Embattled Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams won’t seek new term

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

