WYPR News

Mayor Scott kicks off parks and rec revitalization with playground ribbon cutting

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Emily Hofstaedter
Published May 9, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and students of Fallstaff Elementary-Middle School cut the ribbon for the school's new $250,000 playground. Photo by Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and students of Fallstaff Elementary-Middle School cut the ribbon for the school's new $250,000 playground.
Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR
The new $250,000 playground at Fallstaff Elementary-Middle School. While the new playground is the only project that will be immediately completed, over the next few weeks Mayor Scott will be announcing groundbreakings for projects at four more city recreation centers. Photo by Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR.
The new $250,000 playground at Fallstaff Elementary-Middle School. While the new playground is the only project that will be immediately completed, over the next few weeks Mayor Scott will be announcing groundbreakings for projects at four more city recreation centers.
Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR
A Spring Rider shaped like a horse at the new Fallstaff Elementary-Middle School playground. The playground features a racehorse theme, in a nod to the nearby Pimlico Race Course. Photo by Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR.
A Spring Rider shaped like a horse at the new Fallstaff Elementary-Middle School playground. The playground features a racehorse theme, in a nod to the nearby Pimlico Race Course.
Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR

The ribbon cutting ceremony at Fallstaff Elementary-Middle School left the adults sweltering in the sun while children enjoyed the new $250,000 playground.

The 50 year-old wooden structure that left kids grappling with splinters and rusty nails has been replaced by modern, poly-vinyl slides and swings. It features a racehorse theme, in a nod to the nearby Pimlico Race Course.

Mayor Brandon Scott did more than cut the ribbon on one new playground in Pikesville. It was the start to his promised parks and recreation revitalization announced during his State of the City address last month. While the new playground is the only project that will be immediately completed, over the next few weeks Mayor Scott will be announcing groundbreakings for projects at four more city recreation centers.

The mayor has dubbed the series of upgrades as “the Rec Rollout”.

Those upcoming redevelopments include projects at:

  • Chick Webb in East Baltimore 
  • James D. Gross in Northwest Baltimore 
  • Parkview Recreation Center in Penn North 
  • Ambrose Kennedy Park 

“We talk about the ability for our young people to safely enjoy themselves outdoors. Our playgrounds can have a deep impact on young people,” said Scott, who told reporters that investments in youth recreation are a virtual part of a holistic plan in reducing youth violence.

Many of the planned updates in recreation and youth facilities will be paid for through American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Mayor Scott was joined at Monday’s ribbon cutting ceremony by City Council President Nick Mosby, Parks and Recreation Director Reginald Moore and Councilmember Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer of the 5th district, which includes the Fallstaff Elementary-Middle School.

