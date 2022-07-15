© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

A conversation with the City's Rec & Parks Director, Reginald Moore

Published July 15, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
Reginald Moore-RecandParks_widecrop.png
Reginald Moore is director of Baltimore City's department of Recreation and Parks, which oversees a complex system of dozens of rec centers and public pools, and hundreds of athletic fields, playgrounds, sports courts and nearly 5000 acres of forested parklands, trails and lakes. (photo credit Rec and Parks)

And now, a conversation with the man in charge of keeping Baltimore’s 262 parks, 43 recreation centers, and dozens of pools, athletic fields, tennis and basketball courts and hiking trails in good order. Reginald Moore was appointed the executive director of the Department of Recreation and Parks in 2017.

RecandParksLogo_400x400.jpg
The Baltimore City Rec and Parks logo (courtesy BCRP)

Rec and Parks Director Reginald Moore joins us on Zoom.

You are welcome to join us too. What’s your favorite park? Have you checked out one of the recently rehabbed pools? Let us know what you like to do for fun in our city. Call us at 410.662.8780. email: [email protected] or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore Recreation and Parks
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak