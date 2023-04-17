Baltimore County Council unanimously appoints McCullough as first Black police chief

Robert McCullough retired from the Baltimore County Police Department in 2021 as a colonel after 35 years on the force.

On Tuesday, he will return as Baltimore County’s top cop.

The County Council Monday night on a 7-0 vote approved County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s nomination of McCullough to be police chief.

McCullough will be sworn in Tuesday. He is the county’s 16th police chief.

The new chief will make $275,000 a year and will not receive his retirement pension while serving in the role, according to a county spokesperson. He will be the county’s highest paid employee.

McCullough’s appointment as the county’s first Black police chief has been on the fast track. He was nominated by Olszewski less than two weeks ago.

At that announcement, McCullough fought back tears as he spoke of the historic nature of his nomination.

"Some would say the chance for someone who looked like me, an 18-year-old kid from West Baltimore, to become chief of police in Baltimore County, was less than zero," McCullough said. "At that time there were fewer than 80 African American officers in the department. I remember when I was the only African American on my shift. That reality always motivated me to be the best that I could be at everything that I did."

The selection of McCullough, who is 56, comes following a nationwide search.

He will replace Melissa Hyatt. Olszewski picked Hyatt to be chief in 2019. She was the first woman to hold that position. Last November, Olszewski said Hyatt would leave the job but did not say why.

Sean Naron, Olszewski’s communications director, said about Hyatt at the time, “People come and go for a multitude of reasons.”

Hyatt had lost the support of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 4. In May 2022, the police union gave Hyatt a vote of no confidence, saying officers were frustrated by her lack of leadership.

Since Hyatt left the office, Dennis Delp, a 28-year veteran of the police department, has been serving as interim police chief. He initially said he wanted the job permanently, then backed off, he said, for personal reasons.

McCullough has lived in Baltimore County for more than 30 years. He holds a Bachelor’s of Science and a Master’s of Science in Management from Johns Hopkins University.

His formal education also includes Johns Hopkins University’s Police Executive Leadership Program and Northwestern University Center for Public Safety’s School of Police Staff and Command.

