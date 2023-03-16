© 2023 WYPR
WYPR News

Trans and gay students would decide if parents are told of school bullying under bill approved by Maryland House

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Matt Bush
Published March 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
The Maryland State House.

The Maryland House gave initial approval Wednesday to a change in how bullying and harassment of gay and trans students at school are reported.

Under the bill approved Wednesday, students who are bullied for their ‘perceived sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity’, would be able to decide whether those incidents could be reported to their parents by school officials.

The change would start at the beginning of next school year for all public and nonpublic schools. Democratic Del. Kris Fair of Frederick County says the change gives power back to the student.

“We queer people get to decide if, when and who we come out to,” Fair told his colleagues on the House floor Wednesday. “If a student chooses to come out to their school system and say ‘I want to use a different name’ or ‘this is my boyfriend’, that is their option. The school should have no role in forcing that student out to any other person in society. Including their parents. Because that child deserves that agency.”

A final vote is expected by the end of the week before the bill moves to the House.

WYPR News Maryland PoliticsMaryland General AssemblyMaryland General Assembly 2023transgender studentsEducationLGBTQ issues
Matt Bush
Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties. @MattBushMD
