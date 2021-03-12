LGBTQ issues

-
Local leaders tell congress that without another COVID-19 relief bill, their constituents could soon face cuts to basic services. And what will this…
Monday’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBTQ employees from workplace discrimination is likely to…
A public health expert worries that Stage II of Maryland’s reopening may be too much, too soon. Plus: A recent Supreme Court decision could impact a…
Single-stall restrooms in shops and restaurants around Baltimore could become gender inclusive — that is, not specifically designated for men or women —…