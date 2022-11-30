© 2022 WYPR
WYPR News

Baltimore mayor vetoes city council pension eligibility bill fast-tracking benefits for officials

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Kristen Mosbrucker,
Joel McCord
Published November 30, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST
US Election 2022 Maryland
Julio Cortez/AP
/
AP
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has vetoed a bill that would have made city elected officials eligible for pension benefits after serving eight years in office. The current requirement is 12 years.

The veto came late Wednesday afternoon and follows the city’s board of ethics request to delay a decision until members could issue an opinion.

City Council president Nick Mosby, sponsor of the bill, said it was a response to a charter amendment that passed in the recent election limiting elected officials to two consecutive terms in office.

Scott said in his veto message that because the charter amendment doesn’t go into effect until December 2024 there is “no true urgency to act at this time.”

The bill narrowly passed the council by an 8-5 vote with two abstentions last week.

WYPR News Baltimore CityWYPR NewsBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottCity Council President Nick MosbyQuestion K
Kristen Mosbrucker
Kristen Mosbrucker is a digital news editor and producer for WYPR.
Joel McCord
Joel McCord is a trumpet player who learned early in life that that's no way to make a living.
