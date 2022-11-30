Baltimore mayor vetoes city council pension eligibility bill fast-tracking benefits for officials

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has vetoed a bill that would have made city elected officials eligible for pension benefits after serving eight years in office. The current requirement is 12 years.

The veto came late Wednesday afternoon and follows the city’s board of ethics request to delay a decision until members could issue an opinion.

City Council president Nick Mosby, sponsor of the bill, said it was a response to a charter amendment that passed in the recent election limiting elected officials to two consecutive terms in office.

Scott said in his veto message that because the charter amendment doesn’t go into effect until December 2024 there is “no true urgency to act at this time.”

The bill narrowly passed the council by an 8-5 vote with two abstentions last week.