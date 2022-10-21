Moore stumps at Morgan State University on HBCU tour

Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for governor, spoke to Morgan State University students after a tour of the school campus in Baltimore City on Thursday. Moore expects to visit all of Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, often known as HBCUs. He said that one way to ensure Baltimore City thrives economically is to invest in higher education institutions like Morgan State.

If elected in November, Moore said that his administration will address systems that foster racial disparities in the state, such as health care, poverty, and child care.

“We're not creating true pathways for long-term work, wages and wealth for all of our families,” Moore said.

Moore declined a gubernatorial debate invitation from Morgan State University’s student-run newspaper and instead decided to do the HBCU campus tours. His opponent Republican Dan Cox attended the debate.

Moore said that a top priority will be providing all students across Maryland with a 21st-century education, college affordability and investing in HBCUs.

He plans to focus on the grounds of the lawsuit that led to a historic settlement of $577 million to Maryland's four HBCUs in 2021.

“It's not just about the number. It's about why the lawsuit was here in the first place, and the practices are still taking place,” he said.

The 15-year case, led by students, alumni and the Coalition for Equity and Excellence in Maryland Higher Education argued that the state underfunded HBCUs and allowed predominantly white institutions to replicate programs for decades. The funds will be distributed to schools over the course of 10 years.

Brooke Foyles, a junior studying nursing at Morgan State, said Moore’s words to students left her feeling optimistic about the election.

“I definitely see an actual effort to make sure that he actually rectifies a lot of those problems with the accessibility of financial aid,” Foyles said.

It’s been a financial burden to pay taxes on the college fund created by her parents, she said. She hopes Moore will keep his promises to tackle college affordability if elected.

Raven Fernandes, a senior studying multiplatform production, isn’t eligible to vote in the general election due to residency issues. But Fernandes said that if Moore wins it will bring much-needed diversity to Maryland’s politics.

“Not only would this be a win for the Black community or communities of color,” Fernandes said. “This can be a representation to that little boy or girl out there who wants to get into politics, to be a governor one day, or even the president, that they can do it.”

If elected on Nov. 8, Moore will be the first Black Governor in Maryland’s history.

Moore encouraged students to head to the polls on election day.

“Do not forget who we’re voting on behalf of and do not forget the shoulders that we are standing on,” he said.