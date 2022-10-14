Gov. Hogan stands up $15M jobs program for the construction industry

Gov. Larry Hogan has announced he will use $15 million in federal money to help state contractors hire workers for government construction projects. Under the program known as “Jobs That Build,” companies that have, or are seeking, contracts for state infrastructure projects can receive up to $10,000 per employee to be used for housing, transportation or childcare costs or signing and retention bonuses. Hogan said during a Friday morning news conference the program would help jump start the workforce pipeline for state and local infrastructure projects.

“We expect that this will help bring on thousands of construction workers and ensure that more capital projects are delivered on time and on budget,” he said.

Hogan called the move a response to the recent federal infrastructure bill, which he expects to create enough demand to fill millions of jobs nationwide. But at the same time, a recent national survey found that 91% of construction firms are having a difficult time filling positions, he said.

State labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson said the program would to knock down barriers that are keeping talented workers on the sidelines.

“When we incentivize the worker and knock out the barriers, such as transportation, housing and childcare costs, we will not only have a more robust economy, but we will also have the most modern and advanced infrastructure in the country,” Robinson said.

The program is part of a series of efforts to find work for people without college degrees. Last month the state announced it had created 12,000 apprenticeships statewide and earlier this year Maryland became the first state in the nation to remove the four-year degree requirement for thousands of state jobs.

To qualify, an employer must be based in Maryland with employees who live inside the state boundaries, are up to date on unemployment insurance taxes and in good standing with the relevant state agencies. The company also must have or be on track to be awarded a contract for a state or local infrastructure project and demonstrate a difficulty in hiring or keeping construction workers.

Grants range from $300,000 to $500,000, depending on the size of the company.