How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site

Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.

WYPR Baltimore County reporter John Lee joined Nathan Sterner to talk about the plans for Security Square, which included reporting from The Baltimore Banner’s Taylor DeVille.

Sterner:

Why do county officials believe Security Square is worth the time and money to save?

Lee:

They say they’ve been hearing for years from people who live in and around Woodlawn that something needs to be done. Big name stores like J.C Penny’s, Bennigans and Sears have come and gone and have not been replaced. The mall, which opened in 1972, is a shell of its former self. If you aren’t familiar with it, Security Square sits at the major crossroads of the 695 Beltway and Interstate 70. It’s a prime location for redevelopment according to Baltimore County Council Chairman Julian Jones.

Jones:

Security Mall is probably the most or maybe the second most valuable piece of real estate in Baltimore County. It has tremendous potential.

Lee:

County Executive Johnny Olszewski in August announced the county will spend $10 million to buy the vacant Sears building at Security Square. He feels that gives the county skin the game in deciding the future of the mall.

Sterner:

What are the possibilities for that space ?

Lee:

I put that question to my colleague at The Baltimore Banner, Taylor DeVille. Here’s what she told me.

DeVille:

When this project of determining Security Square’s future was first announced at a forum last month, ideas were floated like a park, a place for concerts and homes. But a community activist in Woodlawn, Miko Baldwin, polled residents about what they wanted to see there. First and foremost, Baldwin says they want to give kids something to do.

Baldwin:

I know that when I grew up, back then, the mall at Security was like the place to go. The shops and everything that we had. But now we want to get like a YMCA or something of that type in the area. A lot of people are asking, a lot of youth are asking about different activities that we may have.

DeVille:

Baldwin says there’s a need for a second grocery store in the area, where a significant number of low-income residents live more than half a mile from a supermarket. And they want more sit-down family restaurants instead of fast-food chains that already litter Security Boulevard.

Baldwin:

There are a lot of restaurants in the Northeast and a lot of us travel to the Northeast for crabs, for food and things of that nature. Or we go where we are in Park View Trails we’re right next to Patapsco State Park which leads you into Howard County. So Howard County is getting all of my money right now and I want to leave it in Baltimore County.

DeVille:

Baltimore County has hired two consultants to help gather ideas from the community on what to do with Security Square and says the process will be community-driven. And there’s a lot of interest in the mall’s future – almost 180 people attended the county’s kick-off meeting for the charrette last month.

Lee:

The state is also throwing in $10 million dollars to match the county’s share. So that’s a $20 million government investment in turning Security Square around.

Sterner:

On Wednesday night the county will kick off a series of meetings to hear from people about Security Square. How is that going to work exactly?

Lee:

There will be 11 meetings between tonight and November ninth. You can find out about them by going to this website . Wednesday’s meeting starts at 6:30 at the Set the Captives Free Outreach Center at the mall.

Sterner:

That’s WYPR’s Baltimore County reporter John Lee, along with Taylor DeVille from The Baltimore Banner.