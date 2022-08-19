Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall

Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.

In a statement, County Executive Johnny Olszewski said, “The Security Square Mall site is a critical anchor for the communities on the west side of Baltimore County, and our administration is committed to revitalizing the area and make sure it will serve as a vibrant community hub for years to come.”

The 18-acre site includes a 202,653 square-foot building which housed Sears until it closed in 2019.

“I think this is another step forward in terms of turning that location into something that the community will be very very happy with,” said County Council chairman Julian Jones.

Security Square Mall opened in 1972. In recent years, major tenants such as JCPenny have closed and nothing has replaced them.

The county plans to hold a series of meetings this fall to ask people in the community what their thoughts are regarding the mall’s future. The county council is expected to vote on the $10 million purchase at its Sept. 6 meeting.